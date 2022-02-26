Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 153,533 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 89,431 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 414,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 81,419 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter.

