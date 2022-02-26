DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given New $2.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
