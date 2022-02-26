DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given New $2.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.