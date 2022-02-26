DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Hold”

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65.

DRTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 226,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 932,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

