DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Hold”

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65.
DRTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.
Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
