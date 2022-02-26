Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 149 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DPZ stock opened at $429.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.