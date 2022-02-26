Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 149 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
DPZ stock opened at $429.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
