Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 168,761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.16% of Dorian LPG worth $40,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dorian LPG by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.18. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

