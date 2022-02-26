DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.87

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as low as $14.48. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 577,680 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

