DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.87

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as low as $14.48. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 577,680 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
