Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOUG opened at 7.25 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 6.65 and a 1 year high of 12.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 8.50.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.