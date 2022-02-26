Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $258.60

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 258.60 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 264.60 ($3.60), with a volume of 72307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.40 ($3.72).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.14) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.53) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 374.84.
In related news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,524.68). Also, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £45,450 ($61,811.51).
About Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
