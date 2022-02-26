Drax Group plc (DRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DRX opened at GBX 664 ($9.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 606.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 534.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -34.05. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 356.40 ($4.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 664 ($9.03).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.85) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.20) to GBX 925 ($12.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.06) to GBX 980 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.84) to GBX 700 ($9.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.54).

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.09), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($134,868.29).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

