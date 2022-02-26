Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on D.UN. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.41.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:D.UN opened at C$26.14 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.