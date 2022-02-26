Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

