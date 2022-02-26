Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.