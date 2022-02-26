Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has $10.25 price objective on the stock.

DPMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Dundee Securities cut Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of DPMLF opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

