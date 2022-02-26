Dvision Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $149.93 million and $2.32 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,296,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

