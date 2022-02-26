Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

