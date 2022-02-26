Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.64

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 9167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on DX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 185,935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

