EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,979,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 773,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

