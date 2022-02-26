Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.55 Million

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) to post $72.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $73.14 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $275.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

