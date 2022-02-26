EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.07

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 3661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

