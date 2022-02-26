Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

