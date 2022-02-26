Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.92.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 143.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 23.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

