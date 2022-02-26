EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $62.84.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

