Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target Raised to €129.00

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €120.00 ($136.36) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.30.

EFGSY opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

