Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

