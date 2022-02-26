Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,881. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.88. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

