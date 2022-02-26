Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

