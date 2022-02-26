Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.00% of Ellington Financial worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 43,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

