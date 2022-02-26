Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 3.9%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 32,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 125,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a market cap of C$53.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.
Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)
