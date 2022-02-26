Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 3.9%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 32,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 125,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$53.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. It primarily has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Reliance Gold Property located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

