Enecuum Hits Market Cap of $6.98 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $180,790.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,306,487 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

