EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 425,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,687. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

