Eneti Inc. (NETI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eneti will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eneti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 3,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 510,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 619.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 253,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

