EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Trading Up 2.4%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of C$7.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Get EnGold Mines alerts:

About EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to Engold Mines Limited in May 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnGold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnGold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.