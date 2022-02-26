Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.69. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 499,274 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

