Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.69. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 499,274 shares traded.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90.
About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.