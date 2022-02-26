EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3,035.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,499 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Humana by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Humana by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $432.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.32 and its 200 day moving average is $423.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

