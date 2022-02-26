EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3,412.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE MSCI opened at $513.21 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,612. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.