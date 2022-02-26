EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,704,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,508,000 after purchasing an additional 263,146 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,893,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.29 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

