EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,413 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth about $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

NYSE:HFC opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

