EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,815,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,406,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

