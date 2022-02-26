Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

