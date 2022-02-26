Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 285.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $715.74 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $789.15.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.35.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.