Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 207,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,084,413 shares.The stock last traded at $6.75 and had previously closed at $6.48.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

