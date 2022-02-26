Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.