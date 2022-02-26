Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five9, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Five9 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the software maker will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

