Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The ODP Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ODP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst W. Kafoure anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for ODP’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ODP has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

