Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.63 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$34.10 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

