Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

