Ernest S. Rady Purchases 3,471 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAT stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $10,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

