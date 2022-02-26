Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

