ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

