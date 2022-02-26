Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

