Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

