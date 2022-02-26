Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.